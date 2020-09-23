Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Had A Baby Girl!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 8 minutes ago. Posted 10 minutes ago

Zayn announced the news with the sweetest note.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have just announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl!


Darren Gerrish / WireImage

After many hints from Gigi’s family that the model’s due date was here, and ensuing questions, Zayn officially shared that the couple is at home with their “healthy & beautiful” daughter.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

He announced the arrival of their daughter with a photo and a very sweet note, saying, “to try put into words how [he is] feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy &amp; beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, &amp; thankful for the life we will have together x

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he wrote, “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi Hadid has yet to confirm the news herself, but she recently shared a photo from when she was 27 weeks along.

Congrats to Gigi and Zayn!!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR