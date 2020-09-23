Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Had A Baby Girl!

Zayn announced the news with the sweetest note.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have just announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl!
After many hints from Gigi’s family that the model’s due date was here, and ensuing questions, Zayn officially shared that the couple is at home with their “healthy & beautiful” daughter.
He announced the arrival of their daughter with a photo and a very sweet note, saying, “to try put into words how [he is] feeling right now would be an impossible task.”
Gigi Hadid has yet to confirm the news herself, but she recently shared a photo from when she was 27 weeks along.
Congrats to Gigi and Zayn!!!
