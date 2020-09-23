Gay Rapper Da Brat Claims Rasheeda’s Husband Kirk Frost Paid to Sleep With Her

Instagram

The ‘Loverboy’ spitter reveals she engaged in sexual relationship with the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star, who gave her thousands of dollars and a car, before he’s married to Rasheeda.

–

Before she came out as gay earlier this year, Da Brat was open to relationships with both men and women. Now, the rapper has spilled some tea about her past relationship with Rasheeda‘s husband Kirk Frost, claiming that he gave her money to date her.

According to the Chicago raptress, when she first met Kirk, he wrote his number on twenty $100 bills to get her attention. “Kirk Frost, Rasheeda’s husband, before they were married when I first met him….He wrote his name and number on 20, 100 dollar bills and begged me to call him,” she said. The 46-year-old then quickly corrected herself, “Not begged me, but asked me to call him. And wrote his name and number on the front and back of each one.”

Da Brat additionally claimed that the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star showered her with gifts and even bought her a $75,000 car. “I got a Lincoln Navigator, I got quite a few things. Maybe throughout the course, for a little while,” she said.

While Da Brat said it all happened before Kirk was married to Rasheeda, it’s unknown if he was already dating the “Do It” spitter at the time. Rasheeda and the CEO of D-Lo Entertainment got married in 1999 and have two sons together, Ky and Karter.

Da Brat herself is now in a relationship with hair product mogul Jesseca Dupart. She confirmed their relationship in March after months of speculation about their romance.

She explained why she only came clean about her sexuality at the time. “I’ve always felt like being private is the better way to go, because then you don’t have so many people in your business,” she admitted. “I was fine staying quiet, but my partner is a social media mogul – that’s how she became who she is. And when you get with somebody, you have to meet in the middle. So to me, the middle was just letting everybody know: ‘Hey, she’s the one.’ ”

Still, Da Brat stressed that it was her choice to stay in the closet and she wasn’t pressured by her label execs of managers. “I was always told you want to be f**kable to men and women to sell records – you don’t want anybody to discriminate,” she shared. “It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”