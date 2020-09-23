Find Out the First Couple Who Is Sent Home in Shocking Elimination

YouTube



“Dancing with the Stars” season 29 returned for its second week on Tuesday, September 22. Kicking off the night were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, who opted to dance a Tango to BTS’ (Bangtan Boys) “Dynamite”. Derek Hough loved the “solid” performance, though he noted that Nev should work on his shoulders. The pair got 21 points, bringing their total score for two weeks to 41 out of 60.

The next pair were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten. They danced a Samba to NE-YO‘s “Miss Independent”, but they faced a little bit of problem as Skai’s leg slipped amid the performance. Carrie Ann Inaba told Skai to work on her arms a little bit, while Bruno Tonioli said that despite the mistake, Skai was “precise” when she got it right. Earning 15 points, their total score for two weeks was 36.









Performing next was Johnny Weir, who hit the ballroom alongside Britt Stewart to dance a Tango to Lady GaGa‘s “Poker Face”. It was a fierce performance but Carrie Ann said that Johnny’s “footwork” looked a bit ‘odd” like he “hasn’t quite found the floor.” Bruno, meanwhile, praised Johnny’s focus. The judges gave him 18 points, so his combined score for two weeks were 36.





Dancing Foxtrot to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey‘s “When You Believe” were Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. It was such a romantic performance as Derek called Justina Derek a “natural, beautiful dancer.” Carrie Ann also said that Justina and Sasha were “connected emotionally to everything you’re doing.” They got 21, bringing their total score to 42.





Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, meanwhile, offered a performance of Jive to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off”. Carrie Ann wasn’t really impressed by the lift, while Derek wished there was more jive though he praised Monica for being “fun, playful, bubbly.” Earning 16 points, their total score was 35.





Later, AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke danced a Foxtrot to Dean Martin‘s “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head”. Carrie Ann raved that it was “smooth as silk,” while Derek dubbed AJ “a showman.” He got additional 19 points, so his combined score for two weeks was 37.





As for Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, they chose to dance a Foxtrot to OneRepublic‘s “Counting Stars”. Derek noted that it was enjoyable, but he said that Anne’s arms and feet were a bit disconnected. Meanwhile, Bruno loved that there was “so much foxtrot” in the routine. The pair’s score for this performance was 18, so their total score was 36.





Nelly and Daniella Karagach performed a Cha-Cha to Earth, Wind & Fire‘s “Let’s Groove”. Bruno said Nelly had a “fantastic musicality,” while Carrie Ann wanted him to “watch the turns.” Their combined score was 34 after earning 18 additional points.





Chrishell Stause earned praises after dancing an emotional Rumba to “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman” with Gleb Savchenko. Bruno even said that she had “such beautiful lines and shapes” sometimes and the judges agreed that Chrissell showed a huge improvement. With additional 18 points, her combined score was 31.







The next performers were Charles Oakley and Emma Slater, who showed off their take on the Cha-Cha to “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. The judges saw a massive improvement in the routine and they gave him 15 points, bringing his total score to 27.









Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess stunned everyone with their Foxtrot to Fleetwood Mac‘s “Dreams”. Carrie Ann said that it was “smooth and elegant.” They got 20 points which made their combined score 38 out of 60.





Dancing an energetic Cha-Cha to SAINt JHN‘s “Roses” were Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. Derek called the performance a “little wild and crazy,” and the judges gave the pair 18 points, so their combined score for two weeks was 36.





This week, Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov danced a Viennese waltz to “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones which earned her 16 points, bringing her total score to 27. Up next were Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, who opted for a Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna. Bruno loved “the power, the determination, the strength,” though Vernon needed to work on the shaping. Their combined score for two weeks was 35 after getting 18 additional points.









Concluding the night were Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. Despite her ankle injury, Kaitlyn was determined to dance Foxtrot to Lee Ann Womack‘s “I Hope You Dance” which Carrie Ann dubbed “beautiful.” Derek also said that it was “graceful” and “effortless,” while Bruno compared Kaitlyn to a ballerina. She got 22 points, making her total score 42.





It was later time for the elimination. As other pairs were safe, Carole and Pasha as well as Charles and Emma were named as the bottom two. Carrie Ann picked Carole, while Bruno chose to save Charles. Derek made the last call and eventually went with Carole, meaning that Charless and Emma were the first pair to be sent home in season 29.