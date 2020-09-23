‘Family Guy’ Renewed for Season 20 and 21 at Fox

RELATED STORIES

Fox’s animation will be dominating for the foreseeable future: Sunday-night staples Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have each been renewed for two more seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

Family Guy has been picked up for Seasons 20 and 21, while Bob’s Burgers will be back for Seasons 12 and 13. Each show will now run through at least 2023.

“Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers are key pillars of our network’s success,” said Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment. “By taking the genre to new heights and driving pop culture in meaningful ways, they’ve laid the foundation for making Animation Domination one of the most powerful program blocks in all of television. Both of these two-season renewals affirm once again our commitment to animation and empower us to continue in our build as the leader in the space with distinct and fresh new comedies. We’d like to thank Seth [MacFarlane], Loren [Bouchard] and their entire teams, not to mention our partners at 20th Television, and we’re excited to continue these great shows with them.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected production schedules across the TV industry, Fox’s animated series are some of the network’s only scripted shows returning with new episodes this fall.

Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers will kick off their new seasons on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 pm and 9:30 pm, respectively; they’ll be preceded by the returns of The Simpsons (Season 32) and Bless the Harts (Season 2).

TVLine’s 2020 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the good news. Are you glad to hear these shows are sticking around?