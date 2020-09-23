Extraordinary stories of business success defy economic downturn

Good morning.

There is something surreal about being in the biggest economic downturn since the 1930s, and yet day after day hearing extraordinary stories of business success. To be sure, there have always been companies that do well in downturns. Netflix, Coca-Cola and Auto Zone all thrived in the last one. But that’s nothing like the extraordinary success stories coming out of the current transformative trough.

Yesterday, I spoke to the CEO of Hint Water, Kara Goldin, whose lightly-fruit-flavored water has soared during the pandemic, with ecommerce sales tripling. “It’s crazy,” she told me. Goldin called to promote her new book, Undaunted: Overcoming Doubts + Doubting—an inspiring story of the hurdles she overcame to build her now-iconic business. She started out, by the way, wanting to work at . Today, all of us at want to be her!

I also spoke with Vlad Shmunis, CEO of RingCentral, which provides cloud-based telephone, messaging, and video conferencing services. RingCentral made its big bet on the notion that work would become mobile. But “what COVID did is it changed from ‘work from anywhere’ to ‘work from home,’ and from a ‘nice to have’ to a ‘must have’.” The company has posted year over year growth of 30% for the last two quarters, and seen its market value rise by more than 50%. “We expect to be one of the long-term beneficiaries” of the crisis,” Shmunis says.

New research being released by the McKinsey Global Institute later today provides some additional insight into the extraordinary nature of this moment. CEO Daily got an early look. Some takeaways:

85% of C-suite executives report a significant acceleration of digitization and automation during the pandemic.

83% said they plan to hire more people for health and safety roles.

70% said they expect to use more temporary workers and contractors onsite at their company in the future.

15% of the executives said at least one-tenth of their employees will continue to work remotely two or more days a week after the pandemic passes—double the number of respondents who said that before the virus.

More news below. And be sure to read why Bill Gates thinks a vaccine won’t be the end of the pandemic.

Alan Murray

@alansmurray

[email protected]