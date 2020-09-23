Eiffel Tower evacuated after Paris police receive bomb tip-off in anonymous call

Police received a call at 11am local (7pm AEST), and barricaded neighbouring streets as they checked the area. Two police officers at the scene told The Associated Press that the operation was the result of a phone-in bomb threat.

Police cars and tape surrounded the streets below the tower and the bridge stretching across the Seine River to Trocadero Plaza. Some tourists were still walking in the area, but it was unclear if any were still inside the tower on Wednesday.

Some tourists were still walking in the area during the police operation, including a group speaking Russian and carrying a bottle of Champagne.