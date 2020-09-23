Eiffel Tower Briefly Evacuated After Bomb Threat

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after the police in Paris received a phone call suggesting there was a bomb at the monument, but officers inspecting the site did not find anything suspicious.

The monument was “fully” evacuated shortly after midday as a precautionary measure after the police received the anonymous call, the company that runs the Eiffel Tower said in a statement. Police also cordoned off an area around the tower.

The site reopened two hours later after the police had carried out checks in and around the monument. The Paris police confirmed that officers did not find anything suspicious, but declined to provide more details about the anonymous call.