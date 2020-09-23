dynaCERT Launches into the FreightTech Industry

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its HydraLytica™ Technology, which measures fuel savings in real time for users of dynaCERT’s proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology, is greatly escalating its scope of applications and utility to respond to the growing industry needs of Logistics companies and the broader Trucking Management software ecosystem. In so doing, dynaCERT is expanding into the FreightTech industry.

dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, has agreed with Corsario Ltd. of Mississauga, Canada (“Corsario”), dynaCERT’s HydraLytica™ software developer, to magnify and maintain the functionality of its new proprietary suite of FreightTech software applications. GP LogiX Inc. (“GP”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Corsario established specifically for this single purpose, will market the functionality of dynaCERT’s new FreightTech software and share equally with DISH all financial benefits, thus providing a stream of cash flow to dynaCERT, through DISH.

The added innovative and proprietary FreightTech functionality that dynaCERT is promoting to both (a) its users of HydraGEN™ Technology and (b) non-users of HydraGEN™ Technology that participate in the logistics ecosystem or manage trucking fleets, provides numerous features indispensable for modern fleet management.

Among the current prospects of GP currently utilizing the FreightTech technology of DISH are Day & Ross, Ottaway Motor Carriers, Drisco Carriers (based in the USA) and Stevens Brothers Trucking (based in the USA). Additionally, members of GP are proud to have membership with Women in Trucking where GP is working to make participation in the trucking industry safer and to encourage more diverse employment in the logistics industry.

The Company views its decision to enter into the FreightTech industry as a supplementary evolution of services that fit very naturally with dynaCERT’s fuel-saving and emission-saving know-how, marketed as its existing HydraGEN™ Technology. Not only do current and future users of HydraGEN Technology have the benefits of fuel savings and reducing carbon emissions, but also the ability to subscribe to innovative proprietary FreightTech management solutions through a monthly subscription programme.

Our PaaS (Platform as a Service) solution enables the aggregation of data to create actionable intelligence and present it in a form that is widely accessible and understandable by the user. The delivery of our solution is through a managed service, where, not only is the raw data available to the user, but the software monitors industry-based Key Performance Indicators comparing real time data streams to industry averages and reporting areas of deficiency. Our FreightTech solution reports the data in an easy to use and easy to understand mobile application as well as providing recommendations on numerous matters such as fleet management, route planning, driver safety, and load management.

In doing so, we create a value proposition by allowing companies to make educated, data driven decisions through accessible information that incorporates industry knowledge, security, data searching, and an easy to use User Interface with an underlying structure of managed services. The PaaS where we deliver the entire environment required to install, service, train, and execute the model in a single monthly subscription price which does not require the client to have any pre-requisites nor ongoing hardware or software capability to sustain the platform and it allows them to be resilient to staff turnover or instability.

Chris Grossman, CEO of GP LogiX Inc., stated, “Increasingly, transportation companies rely upon digitized logistics integration software to optimize management processes along their entire transport route. Many are recognizing the need to visualize large amounts of complex data in real time and in a utilisable format. We have witnessed first-hand how our competencies in data analytics can be an enormous value to many users of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ technology, so it makes perfect sense to strengthen our DISH alliance to enable new GP initiatives announced today. The fast-growing FreightTech market is a perfect fit with the historical core capabilities that Corsario has demonstrated over decades of experience. Our clients can benefit immediately by our commitment to improve FreightTech beyond what traditional competitors may have been offering. The new close alliance with dynaCERT propels our future even faster and provides an immediate synergy that helps our clients achieve their targets around carbon emissions as well as fuel efficiency savings. The ability to marry innovative FreightTech with dynaCERT’s HydraLytica™ software is unique and can be very rewarding. We can now deliver premium quality FreightTech for free by offsetting the subscription cost of our GP managed service with fuel savings from dynaCERT‘s HydraGEN Technology and reduce the financial burden of entry for customers who previously found these necessary advanced software platforms much too cost prohibitive.”

Jean-Pierre Colin, President & CEO of DISH, stated, “The mission of DISH, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, is to advance dynaCERT’s synergistic initiatives that can demonstrate the potential to greatly benefit dynaCERT shareholder value. The target market of FreightTech is similar to that of our HydraGEN Technology in trucking markets. We view our new FreightTech initiative as an exceptional business opportunity with a very competitive-edge product. In addition, FreightTech seamlessly complements our current proprietary products, an opening that can expand in parallel to dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ fuel savings solutions.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “Through our new DISH initiative with GP LogiX Inc., dynaCERT is partnering shoulder to shoulder with known industry experts that have a long history and track record of success in innovative software development. The management of GP has proven that it has the ability to secure very important and high-profile clients, while Corsario has shown that it can be quick and nimble to develop software solutions that dove-tail with our proprietary HydraGEN™ Technology while advancing our plans to offer Carbon Credits. Our close association allows us to execute two important strategic mandates (1) to adapt to the growing desires of end-users of our HydraGEN™ products and (2) become trail-blazers in the FreightTech business while maintaining our core competencies and fostering together our global award-winning HydraGEN™ Technology.”

About Corsario Ltd.

Corsario is a software development company based in Canada and operating internationally. Corsario is managed by Mr. Brian Semkiw and Mr. Rui Mendes who were the pioneers in critical data security software which is used in international payments systems such as Apple Pay, PayPal and many other point-of-sale terminals worldwide. Similar high stakes data security issues become vital to user adoption of dynaCERT’s HydraGEN™ Technology, along with its HydraLytica™ and FreightTech software. More information about GP LogiX Inc. is available here: https://www.gplogix.com/

A bout dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERTInc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

