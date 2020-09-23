Donald Trump ‘Not a Fan’ of Meghan Markle After She and Prince Harry Endorse Joe Biden

WENN/Instar/JLN Photography

The former royal couple’s video for Time 100 has been interpreted as backing Joe Biden over Donald Trump, who makes it clear that he does not appreciate it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become the subject of scrutiny after they appeared to endorse Joe Biden in a Time 100 video message. Donald Trump was one of the people who slammed the former royal couple at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, September 23.

POTUS touched on the subject when one of the reporters asked him, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that.” In response, Trump said, “I’m not a fan of her,” before wishing Harry “a lot of luck, because he’s gonna need it.”

In the video filmed for Time magazine, Harry said, “This election I’m not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven’t been able to vote in the UK my entire life. As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Meghan then chimed in to remind people that “when we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do and you deserve to be heard.”

Even though Meghan and Harry did not name names, their video has been interpreted as backing Biden over Trump. Some were upset over this, considering that the British royal family is supposed to be neutral when it comes to political election.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from the couple’s comment. “We would not comment. The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are in a personal capacity,” a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement.