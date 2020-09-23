Dominic Purcell Confirms Season 6 of ‘Prison Break’ Is in the Works

20th Century Fox

The assurance comes just weeks after the actor playing Lincoln Burrows in the hit crime drama series stated, ‘We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made.’

–

“Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell has confirmed a sixth season of the hit drama is in the works.

The actor teased the news in an Instagram post, alluding to more episodes of the show, which last aired in 2017.

Running through a string of rumours about his age – he’s 50 – and hairline, the actor wrote: “Will season pb 6 happen. Yes…”.

<br />

Purcell revealed last month that producers were eyeing a possible return to production for October. “I get smashed with ‘when is #prisonbreak 6 happening’. What I can promise is this. We are all in agreement that if the story is worthy it will get made,” he shared.

Bosses at Fox have yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Fox Entertainment’s CEO Charlie Collier said last year that there wasn’t plan for a continuation of the series, which also starred Wentworth Miller and Sarah Wayne Callies. “There’s no plan right now to revive ‘Prison Break’ or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I’m so proud and feel so fortunate that they’re in our stable,” he said.

The hit series, which centered around Michael Scofield (Miller) and his brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), originally ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009. It later retured a fifth season in 2017.