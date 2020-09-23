Disha Patani undergoes intense training for her next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai



Disha Patani is one of the hottest and fittest stars in tinsel town. The actress is extremely dedicated to fitness and loves to work hard on her body to keep herself in best shape ever. According to a report in Bombay Times, we hear that the actress is now indulging in some serious workout regime for her upcoming shoot.

Disha Patani will resume shooting for Salman Khan’s next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in the first week of October. To get in the shape and have a perfect body, Disha has started training and working out rigorously before she faces the camera. The actress has a song sequence also to shoot and some scenes and looks like the young diva wants to leave no stone unturned. The actress works out regularly and only treats Sunday as her cheat-day.

Disha Patani had teamed up with Salman Khan last year in Bharat and their song Slow Motion had sizzled the big screen. Her body and her moves in the song had scorched the big screen and looks like the duo want to recreate the magic again with this one.