Diana Penty’s home-workout is what you need to follow amidst the pandemic

They say where there is will, there is a way. No wonder Diana Penty who loves to be fit and fabulous has the perfect workout regime to follow amidst this pandemic. Since gyms are shut and several people are missing their favourite corner, Diana Penty has made sure that she doesn’t miss the gyms and continues to work hard.



Today the actress shared her workout video on Instagram where we see her working out at home with some basic fitness-tools. Diana indulges in home workout and proves that if there is pure dedication following fitness and keep yourself in shape is not that difficult. Her exercises are simple and yet perfect for the muscles and enhances stretching. Diana has captioned her video saying, “If you can work-out, you can also ‘work-in’…when social distancing #NoExcuses #SelfcareWeek PS – don’t miss the serious ‍âÂÂ face.’











Well all we can see on that face is seriousness to keep herself fit.