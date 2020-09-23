Detroit Rapper Bandgang Jizzle P’s Shooting Death Allegedly Captured in Video

Instagram

Jizzle’s Bandgang pal Bandgang Javar confirms his passing and asks fans to respect the late rapper’s family as graphic video of his dead body is reportedly circulating online.

Detroit rapper Bandgang Jizzle P, who was also known as Bandgang AJ, has passed away. The popular local hip-hop star was shot and killed in his hometown on Tuesday night, September 22, according to multiple reports.

Jizzle P’s Bandgang pal Bandgang Javar has confirmed the sad news, tweeting, “I appreciate the love but i dont want sympathy i know what come with the territory, just respect Aj family.” The rap group BandGang also posted on Facebook about his passing, writing, “Tonight We Lost 1 of Our Brothers BandGang 4L.”

Bandgang Javar confirmed Bandgang Jizzle P’s passing.

Details surrounding his death are not immediately known, but sources tell that Jizzle P was shot multiple times and was declared dead at the scene of the shooting. There were reports of a homicide in Detroit on Tuesday evening that killed a man and injured another, but it hasn’t been confirmed if the incident was tied to Jizzle P. A graphic video of his shooting and dead body is reportedly circulating on social media.

His fans and friends, meanwhile, have flooded the comment section of his Instagram post with messages mourning his death. Fellow rapper 42 Dugg simply left multiple crying emojis. Brooklyn-based rapper Sed shared that he and Jizzle P had planned a trip together before his sudden passing, writing, “Bra we just booked the flight to Miami.”

A fan, who is struggling to accept the news, reacted, “Bruh wtf please don’t tell me this s**t true.” A second one wrote, “Rest up gang imma miss u my baby.” Another similarly added, “Dam bro rest up jizzle.”

Jizzle P has released a number of songs along with their music videos, including “FWM”, “Get Busy” and “What Validation”.

Jizzle P’s death has added the number of hip-hop artists who became victims of gun violence. On Friday, September 18, California rapper Tay Way, whose real name was Lamonta Butcher, was gunned down near the intersection of 4th Street and Macdonald Avenue in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood after showing his location on social media.