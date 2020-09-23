Detroit Rapper Band Gang Jizzle P Shot & Killed On Instagram!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

BandGang Jizzle P was involved in a shooting in Detroit yesterday and died, has confirmed. May he rest in peace.

Kizzle P, also known as BandGang AJ was a popular Detroit rapper, whose buzz was continuing to grow. Fans flocked into the rappers Instagarm last night to post their RIP’s.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR