Demi Moore to Lead TV Adaptation of Her Erotic Podcast Drama

‘Dirty Diana’, which audio series was loosely based on how Shana Feste got her sexless marriage back on track, has been picked up by Amazon and will see the ‘G.I. Jane’ actress as the titular character.

Demi Moore and Shana Feste’s hit erotic podcast drama “Dirty Diana” is to be adapted for TV with the “Ghost” star as its lead.

Amazon bosses have picked up the project, which has been adapted by Feste and her podcast collaborator Jennifer Besser. Shana will also direct the venture, according to .

The hit audio series was loosely based on how Feste got her sexless marriage back on track after a breakdown, by focusing on intimacy and pleasure.

“Dirty Diana” was an instant hit after it premiered over the summer.

Moore starred in the podcast alongside Carmen Ejogo, Mackenzie Davis, Max Greenfield, Claes Bang, Penelope Ann Miller and Jon Tenney, while Gwendoline Christie, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Andrea Riseborough, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren all had cameos.

The “G.I. Jane” actress, who also produced the “Dirty Diana” podcast, played the titular Diana, who secretly runs an erotic website of women’s most intimate fantasies.

She raved about the series when it debuted, telling Variety, “If we don’t encourage getting to know your body and how it works, and equally how both sides work, then there’s automatically going to be a disconnect. There’s that whole group of people that want to encourage abstinence, as if that is the answer and as opposed to education. Education doesn’t mean you’re encouraging reckless, indiscriminate behavior.”

“I’ve always said men figure it out for themselves, and they know how they work, but what helps them to know how a woman works? I mean, we don’t know. We need a little help learning how to finesse that as well.”