Deepika Padukone’s manager requests for exemption from investigation for a few days

After Times Now’s report on Deepika Padukone’s alleged chats with her manager Karishma Prakash, talking about drugs, the two are apparently going to be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for investigation. While there is no update on when Deepika Padukone has been called for interrogation, Karishma, who works with talent management company, KWAN was summoned yesterday.

Now, according to reports on ANI, Karishma has sought exemption from NCB to push the interrogation till September 25. She is reported to be suffering from ill health and has requested for the interrogation to be pushed by a couple of days.

Their names surfaced after several WhatsApp chats were decoded by a news anchor on Times Now that were under scrutiny by the NCB. The mention of a ‘D’ and a ‘K’ resulted in Deepika and Karishma’s alleged involvement in the case.