DaBaby Sued by Hotel Employee Over December Physical Fight

According to a new report, chef Cristofher Pocasangre has sued the 28-year-old ‘Suge’ rapper for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

DaBaby is facing yet another legal trouble. The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was reportedly sued over his hotel fight with an AC Hotel by Marriott hotel employee back in 2019. According to TMZ, chef Cristofher Pocasangre sued DaBaby for assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and other charges.

Pocasangre claimed in his filing that he was working at a Marriott near Beverly Hills, the hotel where the 28-year-old musician stayed last December. The chef also recalled that the fight started after the “Suge” rapper declined after he asked him for a photo. Despite that, Pocasangre still snapped a selfie with him, much to DaBaby’s dismay.

When the rapper asked him to delete the picture, he did. However, it seemed like DaBaby wasn’t satisfied as he followed him into the hotel which later resulted in a physical attack. The whole thing was captured in a CCTV camera.

DaBaby, meanwhile, claimed that the fight was an action of self-defense. “That hotel worker you see me ‘pushing’ came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me while I was holding my two-year-old daughter,” DaBaby said on Instagram in January.

“I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying,” he said.

This is not the first time for the “VIBEZ” rapper was involved in a physical fight. He was arrested on battery charges in January following an argument with a music promoter over payment for a performance. Later in March, he apologized for hitting a woman inside a nightclub.

He was also accused of assaulting a driver in Las Vegas, though he denied the allegations in May. Defending himself against the allegations, he wrote on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 5, “100% false. Y’all stay positive.” The 28-year-old hip-hop star added, “The devil gone always try you when you doing good.”