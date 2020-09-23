CP3: Playing in bubble ‘weighed on guys heavily’

From a basketball perspective, the NBA bubble has been an undisputed success. But on a personal level, it has been a more mixed experience for players, as several guys have noted the mental toll taken from having to spend months away from their home and their families. National Basketball Players’ Association president Chris Paul spoke on CNN about just how deeply guys were affected by the entire experience.

“There were a number of guys who spoke on things day-in and day-out,” Paul explained. “Jaylen Brown… Andre Iguodala, CJ McCollum, all these different guys. The intensity of the game is real… We were away from our families and all this stuff is going on and it weighed on guys heavily. If you saw Jamal Murray when he had that unbelievable game in the playoffs, he was in tears. Because we all human beings, right? Yes, we’re talented. Yes, we like to play the game that we love… But as soon as these games are over, we go back to being regular people with our families with wives, with kids, whatever it may be.”

Paul is speaking about his personal experience as well as the experience of players, as he was in the bubble until the Oklahoma City Thunder were knocked out of the playoffs by the Houston Rockets. And while it’s easy for us at home to enjoy the games, it’s important to remember what these guys have sacrificed in order to make this entire season happen.

And for some, the experience is not over yet, with the Lakers, Nuggets, Celtics and Heat all still playing in the bubble as they hope to win a championship. But even for the team that wins a title, they will likely look back on the experience with mixed feelings given the pure amount of mental anguish experienced. But in 2020, mental anguish has sadly become the new norm and even millionaire celebrities aren’t immune.