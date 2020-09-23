Coronavirus border restrictions Australia: State by state guide on the upcoming border changes including NSW, SA and QLD

Family and friends separated for months were able to embrace each other after the Qantas flight landed just after 11am.

Yesterday Queensland’s government announced it would be extending its border bubble to include five more local government areas.

With continuous changes to travel restrictions, here’s a state-by-state guide to border restrictions and upcoming changes.

The only border restrictions currently in place in NSW apply to people living in Victoria.

If you live in Victoria or have visited in the last 14 days, you are required to have a border permit before being allowed entry into the state.

Locals in regional Victorian communities could soon be allowed to travel in and out of NSW freely, with Premier Gladys Berejikilian considering the changes.

Regional Victoria has recorded just one new coronavirus case since September 17.

South Australia lifted its restrictions with NSW overnight after the state recorded its second day in a row of no new community transmission cases.

From midnight, people entering SA from NSW now no longer need to undergo mandatory quarantine.

From tomorrow, September 25, people will also be allowed to travel to and from the ACT via air to Queensland.

From 1am on October 1, the following shires will be added to the border zone: Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Glen Innes.

Residents will have to apply for a border pass to travel into Queensland.

Queensland residents will also be able to travel to those areas from October 1.

“The Queensland side of the border zone will no longer exist,” Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said.

“For instance, if you are in Cairns and you decide that you want to go to Byron Bay, you are able to do that after the 1st of October.”

Canberra residents who have been stranded at the Victorian/NSW border arrive at a police checkpoint at Hall. (Alex Ellinghausen)

Australian Capital Territory

The ACT currently has alerts in place for areas in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

People who are not ACT residents may not enter the ACT from Victoria, unless they hold an exemption.

ACT residents are required to enter quarantine for 14 days after leaving Victoria and are advised to reconsider any non-essential travel to hotspot areas in NSW and Queensland.

Police have been checking drivers for border permits. (Alex Ellinghausen)

Strict border controls are currently in place for people trying to enter WA.

Borders are currently closed to anyone travelling from NSW and Victoria, with no proposed date for when restrictions could be eased.

If coming from overseas, you’ll be subject to a 14-day quarantine period at your own expense in the first Australian port of entry.

There are no entry restrictions however all states have closed their borders to Victorians travelling out of the state.

Victoria also has a number of travel restrictions within the state which prevent people living in metropolitan Melbourne from travelling into regional areas.

Victorians are banned from entering all states and territories unless they have an exemption. (Justin McManus)

The Northern Territory will remove its coronavirus hotspot status for Greater Sydney next month.

If you arrive in the NT, having travelled from or through a declared hotspot in the past 14 days, you must remain in mandatory supervised quarantine at a designated facility until 14 days have elapsed since you left the hotspot.

Anyone who has spent in one of these identified areas 14 days prior to arrival in Tasmania is required to seek approval to enter and must complete a two-week quarantine in an approved setting.