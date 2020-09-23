Coronavirus Australia live updates September : Treasurer to propose bankruptcy laws overhaul; NSW-South Australia border reopens; Melbourne and Queensland consider easing restrictions; US tests single-dose vaccine

By Mark Saunokonoko and Chanel Zagon< class="text--">18:30

Victoria recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths yesterday, taking the nation’s total death toll from the virus to 859.

The 14-day rolling case average for Melbourne is now below 30, and Premier Daniel Andrews said the city is now on track to further ease restrictions this weekend, with an announcement to be made on Sunday.

“I think all Victorians and particularly metropolitan Melburnians are very well aware, this Sunday marks a next step provided we are in that band of 30-50 cases,” he said.

“This shows, without any doubt, that our strategy is working, the numbers are coming down… You can’t achieve these outcomes, you can’t get to that COVID-19-normal without an amazing effort by the vast, vast majority of Victorians and to each of them, I say thank you.”

The eased restrictions could come into place midnight on Sunday or midnight on Monday.