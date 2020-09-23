Condensed fixture considered, Eddie McGuire reveals

The AFL is weighing up the option of condensed blocks in the 2021 fixture to ease the travel burden on interstate clubs.

For the first time in league history, the 2020 fixture saw games played on 19-20 consecutive nights as the AFL attempted to cram in the 18-round season after the COVID-19 stoppage.

According to veteran AFL columnist Caroline Wilson, the league is considering blocks of games to be condensed once again next season, as well as 18-minute quarters.

Collingwood preisdent Eddie McGuire is on the AFL competition committee, and he confirmed that condensed fixtures had been discussed.

Eddie McGuire revealed that condensed fixtures have been discussed by the AFL competition committee (Getty)

“That was actually something I put up today in the meeting and we were all discussing it,” McGuire told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“There have been no decisions yet on any of those things.”

While nothing is set in stone, McGuire suggested that a schedule akin to the NBA which sees east coast teams do west coast roadtrips and vice versa could be a possibility.

An example used was a Victorian team travelling to Western Australia to face West Coast and Fremantle, before stopping over in South Australia to face Adelaide and Port Adelaide before returning home.

Teams such as the West Coast Eagles could avoid a lot of travel time with a condensed fixture (Getty)

Similarly, Perth-based teams could travel to Victoria for a number of weeks at a time, which would allow them to spend months at a time in WA.

The move could be extremely beneficial for the two Perth-based teams, who routinely log the most kilometres during a normal season, and ex-Fremantle coach Ross Lyon suggested the two teams would be open to the fixture change.

“Instinctively, I agree, you would take the three-week block (in Victoria),” Lyon told Footy Classified.

“It cuts out two extra flights or really four flights. By the end of the year, it’s the cumulative load and effect and I think anything that could lessen that, those WA teams would jump at.”