Charlamagne tha God Sorry for Interviewing Gucci Mane Despite Angela Yee Beef

WENN

Despite that, Charlamagne doesn’t think he should be held responsible for what the rapper said about his ‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host during the interview last year.

–

Nearly a year after the incident, Charlamagne tha God is finally reflecting on his action that caused the end of his friendship with Angela Yee. In a recent interview, the radio personality revealed that he apologized to his “The Breakfast Club” co-host for interviewing Gucci Mane despite the rapper’s beef with Angela.

Noting how he could understand why Angela got upset over the interview, he acknowledged that it put him into an awkward situation with her. However, he didn’t think he should be held responsible for the things that Gucci said during the interview. “For me, as a radio personality, I don’t feel like you should be responsible for something that somebody else says in an interview… Gucci said that,” Charlamagne explained. “I just don’t think that as a personality, I should be held responsible for that.”

He continued, “The nuance of it is, me and Angela Yee have worked together for almost ten years. If me and Angela Yee weren’t necessarily on the best of terms I could see why she would feel [like] I’m not her friend. I literally just apologized to Angela Yee for that. Like, literally yesterday.” Charlamagne went on insisting that he still has a lot of love for Angela and DJ Envy.

Tension between Charlamagne and Angela first sparked after the former interviewed Gucci, who accused Angela of trying to have sex with him. Following the interview, she unfollowed Charlamagne on social media and liked a Twitter post shading her co-host. Earlier this year, she made it clear that she and Charlamagne are not beefing, though she doesn’t see him as a friend anymore.

“We’ve always been the same. We work together, it is what it is,” she said at the time. “Like he said, we’re co-workers. A lot of people have jobs where they don’t necessarily love the people they work with, it’s just a part of life. That’s not the person you’d hang out with in real life.”