Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee For Viral Gucci Mane Interview

Charlamagne Tha God has apologized to Angela Yee over his controversial one on one interview with rapper Gucci Mane.

“I can definitely see why Angela Yee would feel that way,” Charlamange told DJ Vlad. “It’s nuance to everything. For me, as a radio personality, I don’t feel like you should be responsible for something that somebody else says in an interview… Gucci said that. That’s the way he felt because he was responding to something me and Angela did on the radio. I’m like, damn, that’s f*cked up, but he has a right to feel that way. That’s like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith being mad at Angela Yee because she interviewed August Alsina and August said what he said about the whole entanglement thing. I just don’t think that as a personality, I should be held responsible for that.”

During the interview, Gucci made derogatory remarks about Yee, and viewers felt that Charlamagne did not have her back.

“The nuance of it is, me and Angela Yee have worked together for almost ten years. If me and Angela Yee weren’t necessarily on the best of terms I could see why she would feel I’m not her friend. I literally just apologized to Angela Yee for that. Like, literally yesterday.”