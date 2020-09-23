Chargers to start Justin Herbert vs. Panthers

The 22-year-old selected in the first round of this year’s draft was a last-second replacement for Tyrod Taylor this past Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after the veteran suffered what was first described as a chest injury. It has since been confirmed that a team doctor accidentally punctured Taylor’s lung while issuing a pain-killing injection.

Taylor sustained a pair of broken ribs during a Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Taylor sidelined for an unknown amount of time, the job could be Herbert’s to lose. Herbert performed admirably at home against the defending Super Bowl champions, as he completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards with one touchdown and a single interception.

Harrison Butker hit a 58-yard field goal in overtime to propel Kansas City to a 23-20 road win.