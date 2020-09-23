Canberra Raiders star defends decision to rest players, Josh Hodgson

Injured Raiders hooker Josh Hodgson has defended his club’s decision to rest a host of big-name players as Canberra attempt to earn a top-four finish with a final-round victory this weekend.

As did the Melbourne Storm, the Raiders on Tuesday announced a new-look line-up for when they face the Sharks on Saturday night.

Ricky Stuart named four debutants as part of a side that does not include big name starters Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Jarrod Croker, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, George Williams, Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine, Elliott Whitehead and John Bateman, who were all rested.

Hodgson, who was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury back in July, said his side decided to take the “conservative” approach but is confident the young squad named can still get the job done against Cronulla.

“We’ve got quite a few boys carrying few little niggles,” Hodgson told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“I think with the team we’ve got we can definitely still go down there and get a win.

“I think for us, it’s really important we go into the finals with everyone fresh and to try get rid of a few niggles and freshen the bodies up for finals time.

“Last thing we want is Josh (Papalii), Jack (Wighton) or George (Williams) who all got a knock on the weekend, to go in and get a knock and be 50/50 for a sudden death game.

“I think we probably play a bit conservative this week.”

The Raiders will enter this weekend’s clash having won five out of their previous six matches.

Despite their strong form, they need to take care of the Sharks and the Eels to slip up against the Wests Tigers to secure a double chance.

Top four finish or not, the Raiders are considered one of the genuine premiership threats, confounding the critics who had written-off their season when Hodgson went down.

Hodgson credited the club’s senior players for stepping up in his absence while making special mention to Wighton who continues to emerge as one of the game’s top playmakers.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” he said.

“We obviously saw a few reports of people putting a line through us in previous weeks.

“I think the boys who have come in have done a fantastic job and shows as a squad, we’re not a one-man-band. We’ve certainly got some fantastic players in our squad.

“I think Jack Wighton, Josh Papalii and Elliot Whitehead, those type of blokes and senior players have stepped up.

“Jack’s playing probably the best footy I have ever seen him play.

“He’s a big, strong and powerful kid. He’s had a massive few weeks for us.

“Hopefully a win and the Tigers do us a favour and we’re in the top four.”