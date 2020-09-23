Brett Hankinson Indicted On 3 Counts Of Wanton Endangerment In The Breonna Taylor Case

The day that many people have been waiting on has finally arrived, and the decision was not what people were hoping for. Since Breonna Taylor was killed back in March, many people have been marching, hoping, and praying that the officers responsible for her death would be arrested and charged.

However, Brett Hankinson, the former LMPD officer, was indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Meaning that he was NOT charged for Breonna’s death, and he was also granted a $15,000 cash bond. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, the other officers involved in the shooting, have not been charged at the moment.

According to Wave 3 News, Hankison was charged for shooting 10 rounds from outside of Breonna’s apartment. Some of the shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted. In the end he was not charged for Breonna’s death. This announcement comes almost 7 months after the 26-year-old was shot and killed inside her apartment.

View this post on Instagram The grand jury has announced that #BrettHankinson has been indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment for the bullets that went into other apartments in the #BreonnaTaylor case. He has not been charged in #Breonna's actual death, and was granted a $15,000 cash bond. No other officers have been charged at this time. (SWIPE)—(: @wave3news) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

As previously mentioned, Hankinson was fired from the department for by the department’s interim chief, Robert Schroeder, for “blindly” firing 10 rounds.

The grand jury’s decision also comes after the city of Louisville settled with Breonna’s family for $12 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, which was filed by Breonna’s mother Tamika Palmer, back in April. In the lawsuit, Breonna’s family was looking for criminal charges to be filed against the three officers.

After the grand jury’s announcement, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spoke at a press conference where talked about the investigation in more detail.

Cameron started off the press conference by saying, “There’s no doubt this is a gut-wrenching, emotional case. My job as the special prosecutor, in this case, was to put the emotions aside and investigate the facts. This included examining the actions of Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Brett Hankison and Det. Myles Cosgrove.”

He went on to state that the investigation was pieced together through ballistics evidence, 911 calls, police radio traffic, and interviews. In the end, he claims that the officers knocked and identified themselves before entering the apartment and because Breonna’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired the first shot, which reportedly struck Jon Mattingly in the leg. In retaliation, Mattingly fired six shots back, and Myles Cosgrove fired 16 shots. Breonna was struck six times, and one of the shots were fatal. In the end It was determined that a bullet from Cosgrove’s gun was the fatal shot.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Kentucky Attorney General #DanielCameron spoke at a press conference after #BrettHankison was indicted on 3 counts of wanton endangerment. During the press conference, he detailed the findings of the investigation, which eventually led to today’s announcement!!!(SWIPE)—( : @wave3news) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 23, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

Ahead of the grand jury’s announcement Mayor Greg Fischer announced there would be a countywide curfew implemented from 9:00pm to 6:30am.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Brett Hankinson Indicted On 3 Counts Of Wanton Endangerment In The Breonna Taylor Case appeared first on The Shade Room.