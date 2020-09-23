Brad Fittler’s big warning over speed of the game and scrums

Rugby league great Brad Fittler has urged the NRL to avoid speeding up the game too much as the competition gets set to experiment with a number of rule changes for the final round of the season.

The NRL on Tuesday confirmed four rule changes during two matches of the final round had been approved by the Australian Rugby League Commission and would take place during the Broncos-Cowboys game on Thursday night and the Warriors-Sea Eagles game on Sunday.

According to an NRL release, the four rule changes trialled will be: the use of the “Six Again” rule for 10 metre infringements, handover for kicks into touch rather than a scrum, nominated forwards only in the scrum, and a change in Bunker referral process to reduce stoppages.

With the NRL having already reduced to one referee and going with the new six again rule for season 2020, Fittler said the game needed to be careful with the speed of play following a mounting injury toll among clubs in the COVID-19 interrupted year.

NRL scrum 2019 Grand Final (Getty)

“I just don’t know how far they want to go to speed the game up,” Fittler told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports Radio.

“If you go through the injuries this year, you’ve got to think that might have to do with the change of the game.

“I just don’t know if we want to keep speeding the game up.”

Fittler was also critical of the decision to reduce the number of scrums with a handover to take place when the ball is kicked into touch.

The NSW Origin coach said he was a fan of placing scrums in different parts of the field, but said it was vital they remained with players needing them to gain a much-needed break during play.

Brad Fittler NSW Blues (Getty)

“One of the things I did enjoy this year was the scrum,” he said.

“From the point of view of putting them in different parts of the field and there’s been a lot more attack from the scrums.

“I know we’re trying to get rid of the scrums because they feel like they have little purpose and there’s little push.

“But what it does do, it limits the amount of people that are out and can defend.

“Maybe they should be keeping the people who are in the scrum, in the scrum longer. That way you get an opportunity for a 7 on 7 scenario out in the back.

“I l like it the way it is. The bunker is the area we can tweak with – quicken that process up.

“Players at some stage during a game, need a rest and that’s what scrums are used for in the game at the moment.”