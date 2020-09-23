Brad Fittler backs campaign to retroactively award Craig Gower 2003 Dally M Medal

Brad Fittler has backed the growing campaign to retroactively award Panthers great Craig Gower the 2003 Dally M Medal, but admits it might be too late for the gesture.

Fittler was on the Rugby League Players’ Association alongside Gower, when the players decided to boycott the Dally M Medal in order to fight for improved wages.

Gower, whose Panthers wound up winning the 2003 premiership, was widely considered to be the frontrunner for the award, ahead of Fittler and Raiders fullback Clinton Schifcofske.

“It’s 17 years ago so I don’t know if it’s going to change Craig Gower’s life,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“If he was the player that was leading at the end of the year, and I’m pretty sure he was, it’ll be interesting to see how it all came out towards the end.

Craig Gower was widely considered the most outstanding player during the 2003 NRL season (Getty)

“We were both a part of the Players’ Association and there was plenty of things that we had to do all the way down to insurance and all different things.

“At the time, players prior to this had done very little. There were organisations set up, Tony Butterfield was at the head of it, and got a mountain of work done.

“A lot of changes were done around that period, so it was a small sacrifice. But given that, if it was Craig Gower at the end who was leading it, I’m positive it was (because) he had a fantastic year and they went on to win the grand final.

“If you want to give it, give it, but I’m not sure Gowie really cares. The fact is it is a nice thing to have and if it’s warranted send it out to him.”

Fittler recalled how he, Gower, and the other players involved in the RLPA had come to the decision to boycott the Dally M Medal, well before the end of the season.

Gower’s Panthers and Fittler’s Roosters faced off in the grand final, with the Panthers winning the premiership (Getty)

“It was well before the end that it was all decided. It was a long time before the end that we all got together,” he said.

“We had a group of 10 players that used to get together and meet and talk about what we need in the game.

“There was all different things thrown up and that was sort of the least of the evils or the least of the impacts that we could have on the game.

“Sure someone misses out on an award, but there was a fair bit done during that period as well.”

2003 remains the only year where the Dally M Medal was not awarded to a player since the award was first handed out back in 1979.