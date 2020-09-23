Best Jabra Elite 65t Travel Cases 2020

Protection? Check. Minimalist design? Check. Extra storage space? Check, check, and double-check! The Hermitshell Travel Case is a durable little case that promises to protect your earbuds from bumps and scratches while you’re out exploring the world. The double-zipper design allows you to easily access your Jabra Elite 65t, while the clip on the side permits you to attach the case to your carry-on bag, purse, or backpack in a jiffy.