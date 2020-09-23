Best Jabra Elite 65t Travel Cases 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

Protection? Check. Minimalist design? Check. Extra storage space? Check, check, and double-check! The Hermitshell Travel Case is a durable little case that promises to protect your earbuds from bumps and scratches while you’re out exploring the world. The double-zipper design allows you to easily access your Jabra Elite 65t, while the clip on the side permits you to attach the case to your carry-on bag, purse, or backpack in a jiffy.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR