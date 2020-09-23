Best Buy offers free Lenovo smart clock with Google Nest Hello or security camera purchase

Best Buy Canada is bundling in a free Lenovo Smart Clock with the purchase of a Google Nest security camera or smart doorbell. This is certainly a good deal for those in the market to amp up and secure your pad.
To score the free Lenovo Smart Clock, Best Buy notes that you only have to “add a Google Nest security camera or doorbell to your cart” and it will automatically be inserted at checkout. The value of the Lenovo smart clock is $70.
In addition, there is another promo that knocks 15 percent off the total price when you spend over $500 on a minimum of 2 select Google Nest products. You can use this promo and also score the Lenovo smart clock, too.
Check it out here at Best Buy Canada.