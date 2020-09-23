Ben Brown asked to find a new home by North Melbourne Kangaroos, Matthew Richardson warning

AFL great Matthew Richardson has suggested that clubs have written off Ben Brown too quickly after the star forward was told to find a new club by North Melbourne.

The four-time leading goalkicker has been encouraged to find a new team so that a trade can be agreed upon by the Kangaroos, with North football boss Brady Rawlings calling it a “difficult” decision.

While Brown’s stock appears to be as its lowest point, Richardson said the 27-year-old still presented value as a key forward over the next few years.

“Seriously, North Melbourne’s game plan was all over the place early in the year,” he told 3AW’s Sportsday.

Ben Brown’s goalscoring dried up in alarming fashion this season before he eventually succumbed to injury (AAP)

“They were so slow and just didn’t get it inside 50.

“I’d just be a little bit careful, because I think when he comes back, gets fit and they’re back at Marvel Stadium and work out their ball movement I still think Ben Brown can kick 50 goals.”

The Kangaroos’ attempt to offload Brown caps off what has been a year from hell for the prolific forward, who managed just eight goals in appearances this season before being struck down by injury.

2020 represented the lowest single-season goals output of Brown’s career, and the first time since 2016 that he has failed to kick over 60 goals in a year.

The Kangaroos believe that Brown does not fit into coach Rhyce Shaw’s ideal game style (Getty)

It is understood that Brown had initially been offered a three-year deal worth over $750,000, a deal which he had knocked back in the hope of securing a longer deal.

North’s desire to off-load Brown continues what has been a brutal list re-structure so far, with 11 players delisted last week, including several club leaders.

According to The Age, Brown’s manager has sounded out Hawthorn, Collingwood and the Gold Coast Suns regarding their interest in Brown, with Hawthorn already pulling out of the running.

Essendon has also been touted as a potential suitor, in the event that free-agent forward Joe Daniher opts to leave the club this off-season.

Kangaroos list manager Brady Rawlings said Brown had been “very mature” and understood why the club wanted to go in a different direction.

Brown has won the Kangaroos’ goal-kicking four times since making his debut in 2014 (AAP)

“It’s not a decision we’ve made lightly as Ben has been a tremendous part of our club since 2014,” he said in a club statement.

“It was a very honest discussion. Ben was very mature and understood our decision.

“We will work with Ben and his management to secure a mutually beneficial outcome.

“These recent changes can be difficult for everyone involved, including our members, but they have been made in the best interests of the club.”

“We have a clear plan and pathway to lead this club back to finals as quickly as possible.

“We know our members will back us in and trust we are only interested in getting better across the board. We will use every avenue and mechanism available to achieve that.”