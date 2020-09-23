Belichick pic perfectly describes what 2020 has been like

On a cool Wednesday morning in New England, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reminded us that living life amid a pandemic is no fun … even if you are one of the best coaches in the NFL and live a life of luxury.
Belichick took the podium for his press conference looking tired and irritated with holes in his shirt — some people on social media even said it looked like he had been mauled by a bear on his way into practice.
While his attire and exhaustion could be attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s more likely that it’s because he’s been preparing for Sunday’s game against the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders upset the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and come into Week 3 with a hot quarterback in Derek Carr and a solid tight end in Darren Waller.
New England could’ve began the season 2-0 after playing a phenomenal game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they couldn’t manage to pull off the upset victory in the final moments of the game.
Quarterback Cam Newton and the offense have looked great through two games, and they’ll look to get their second win of the season against the Raiders this week. If Belichick has been staying up all night in preparation, which it certainly looks like he has, Jon Gruden’s squad could be in trouble.
