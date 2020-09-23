Bears reign as 86% of September’s $284M CME Bitcoin options are worthless By Cointelegraph

Bears reign as 86% of September’s $284M CME Bitcoin options are worthless
As of now, the $622 million total open interest for BTC futures expiry on Friday seems quite relevant.
This Friday, a total of $100 million in (BTC) options are set to expire. 58% of these are call (buy) options, meaning buyers can acquire BTC futures at a fixed price.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.