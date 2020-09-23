Ayushmann Khurrana makes it to Time’s 100 Most Influential People’s list

Ayushmann Khurrana is not only one of the most sought after actors in the industry, but he’s also been celebrated for his success rate and unconventional choices over the past few years. Right from his first film, Vicky Donor, Ayushmann has associated with movies based on unique and quirky stories like Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan in the last couple of years.

The actor not only won praise and commercial success with these projects but has now been named as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. He is the only Indian actor in the list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is a part of the list this year.

Penning down his thoughts after being bestowed the honour, Ayushmann said, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artist, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

Here’s wishing more luck and success to the finest actor of the current generation.

