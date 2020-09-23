Austrian gin makers to use blockchain to guarantee bottles’ rarity By Cointelegraph

Austrian gin makers to use blockchain to guarantee bottles’ rarity
The Stin, an Austrian-based gin distiller, is set to use ICON (ICX), South Korea’s largest public blockchain project, to transparently track its supply chain.
An Austrian blockchain firm, block42, will be combining near-field communication (NFC) technology with the ICON blockchain to maximize the security of the tracking system.
