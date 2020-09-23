Assessing the fallout from the injuries in Week 2 of the NFL season

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Two more knee injuries from the ligament bloodbath in New Jersey. Though Mostert may miss just one or two games, this MCL sprain will sideline a breakout back who has waited five years for a true starting opportunity. Mostert scored 76- and 80-yard TDs in two games this season; he posted the top sprint speed any ball carrier has since 2018 on his first 2020 TD. Coleman is expected to be out longer with a more serious knee sprain. Mostert had usurped the ex-Falcon speedster, but Coleman remains a key role player. Jerick McKinnon, who missed all of 2018 and ’19 with a knee injury, is now the 49ers’ top back.