Assessing the fallout from the injuries in Week 2 of the NFL season

Week 2 brought rarely seen injury volume in the NFL, with numerous teams seeing key starters suffer serious setbacks. Here are the most significant injuries from the season’s second week and where teams stand in the aftermath.
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
This may not end up being a notable injury. Matt LaFleur intimated Adams could have re-entered the Lions game after hurting his hamstring, but the second-year Packers coach held him out because of the team’s big lead. Adams, however, is not a lock to play Sunday night in a big spot. The Saints host the Packers in a game that may be pivotal in for NFC playoff seeding. Adams’ absence would make Aaron Rodgers’ job difficult, especially against a talented team coming off an upset loss. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be less viable targets without Adams receiving WR1 attention.
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants had no realistic playoff hopes. That does not make the loss of their best player (by far) any easier. Barkley was set to sail to a prime negotiating position at season’s end, and considering his rare value to his team as a running back, he could have realistically commanded a deal that surpassed Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million-per-year accord. Barkley will now exit a second straight injury-marred season. This also limits Daniel Jones, with the Giants possessing nowhere near the same offensive capabilities after this injury. Though, they did sign once-good running back Devonta Freeman to join Dion Lewis as a fill-in.
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
A retooled Vikings defense ranks 31st in points allowed, after dreadful showings against the Packers and Colts. Minnesota must now go on without a four-time Pro Bowler. The torn pectoral muscle Barr sustained will end his season, stripping the Vikings of a three-down linebacker. Barr and middle ‘backer Eric Kendricks have been a three-down tandem since 2015. Lesser replacement options include Eric Wilson, a former undrafted free agent, and fourth-round rookie Troy Dye. The perennially sound defense needed all hands on deck after losing several starters this offseason, making Barr’s injury more damaging.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
One of two key Seahawks to suffer a torn ACL Sunday night, Blair was set to play a pivotal role this year. The 2019 second-round pick opened 2020 as the team’s nickel back — and youngest player in a revamped first-string secondary. Blair, 23, played just 22% of Seattle’s defensive snaps as a rookie; this year, the ex-Utah Ute converted from backup safety to nickel cog. Ugo Amadi, a 2019 fourth-round pick who played 7% of Seattle’s defensive snaps last season, replaced Blair on Sunday and will be asked to stay in that role going forward.
Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Week 2’s most crushing injury. The former Ohio State phenom was the catalyst in the 49ers rocketing from 24th to second in defensive DVOA from 2018-19. Bosa already established himself as a top-five (at worst) NFL defensive end. His ACL tear, which comes after the 49ers traded their second-best defensive player from their NFC championship team (DeForest Buckner), will restrict Robert Saleh’s defense — which has Richard Sherman, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and injury-prone D-end Dee Ford out. The Bosa loss, however, resides on a different level for the reeling team.
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Since arriving in Indianapolis as a 2019 second-round pick, Campbell has suffered a hamstring injury, a broken hand, a broken foot, a concussion (from a 2020 car accident) and damaged knee ligaments. Campbell injured his PCL and MCL on the Colts’ second offensive play Sunday. He was on the verge of becoming the team’s top T.Y. Hilton sidekick — a role the Colts have struggled to fill for most of Hilton’s -season run. Campbell, who caught six passes for 71 yards in Week 1 as Indy’s primary slot man, is likely out for the season. Second-rounder Michael Pittman Jr. and veteran Zach Pascal are now Hilton’s support staffers.
Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Two more knee injuries from the ligament bloodbath in New Jersey. Though Mostert may miss just one or two games, this MCL sprain will sideline a breakout back who has waited five years for a true starting opportunity. Mostert scored 76- and 80-yard TDs in two games this season; he posted the top sprint speed any ball carrier has since 2018 on his first 2020 TD. Coleman is expected to be out longer with a more serious knee sprain. Mostert had usurped the ex-Falcon speedster, but Coleman remains a key role player. Jerick McKinnon, who missed all of 2018 and ’19 with a knee injury, is now the 49ers’ top back.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Peyton Manning played through a high ankle sprain in 2013 season and carried the Broncos to a Super Bowl. One of last season’s Super Bowl QBs may also not miss time, but Kyle Shanahan yanked Garoppolo after his high ankle sprain. Given the complaints 49er players lodged about MetLife Stadium’s FieldTurf, sending Garoppolo out for a New Jersey encore — against the Giants — would be risky. After all, Garoppolo missed most of 2018 with an ACL tear. Shanahan coaxed competent play from QB2 Nick Mullens in his eight starts that year. Either QB stands to be without two key running backs, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC
This Achilles tear represents a brutal break for Hooker, who was set to use this season as a case for either a Colts extension or a semi-lucrative free agent deal. The Colts did not pick up Hooker’s fifth-year option, partially because of his health issues. The 2017 first-round safety suffered an ACL tear as a rookie and missed five games between the 2018 and ’19 seasons. Hooker still resided as a key defender for a secondary with questions. Rookie Julian Blackmon, who tore an ACL in December, replaced Hooker and deflected a pass that led to an INT Sunday. He will have a chance to show he is a long-term starter.
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Seahawks resisted spending on one of this year’s many free agent edge rushers, allowing Jadeveon Clowney to defect to the Titans. That makes Irvin’s ACL tear more troublesome. Part of the reason Cam Newton delivered a throwback performance: Seattle’s bottom-tier pass rush. The Seahawks registered 28 sacks last season (31st) and re-signed Irvin after the former first-rounder spent five seasons elsewhere. Irvin, 32, posted 8.5 sacks with the Panthers last season. His exit will force 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier to justify his draft slot after a lost rookie year. The Seahawks may need to make a trade.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Stefon Diggs lit up the Bills for 153 yards on eight receptions. He feasted on rookie Noah Igbinoghene, doing so after Jones left the game early in the first quarter. The high-priced Dolphins cornerback has yet to practice this week — because of groin and Achilles injuries — and appears on the wrong side of questionable ahead of a Jaguars game Thursday. While Jones should be back fairly soon, the Dolphins have a worse chance of impeding Gardner Minshew and avoiding their second straight 0-3 start. This would be only the second game Jones will have missed in five-plus seasons.
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
A crusher for a Broncos team that built its roster around the prospect of Lock developing around a cast of young talent. The rotator cuff/labrum injury will sideline Lock for up to six weeks, forcing Jeff Driskel and/or Blake Bortles into action. This is similar to 2019, when backup Brandon Allen replaced an injured Joe Flacco while Lock rehabbed a broken thumb. With the Broncos gutted by injuries, they are candidates to land a lofty 2021 draft slot — possibly in the Justin Fields-Trey Lance range. The No. 42 pick in 2019, Lock may have an abbreviated window to prove he deserves another unchallenged QB1 year.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
This affects fantasy managers more than the NFC playoff race. Carolina is rebuilding and just signed McCaffrey to a record-setting running back deal. The Panthers should not rush their do-everything weapon back from this high ankle sprain. Considering McCaffrey’s 729 touches from 2018-19 — second to Ezekiel Elliott’s 735 but 108 more than anyone else in that span — a patient rehab process would be prudent for his long-term future. (McCaffrey seems to disagree , though.) After residing atop numerous fantasy waiver queues, sixth-year veteran Mike Davis will step into Carolina’s RB1 spot
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
The second-year Falcons right tackle looks to have avoided a major injury. One of the many players to suffer knee maladies Sunday, McGary dodged ACL damage. The MCL sprain the former first-round pick suffered is, however, expected to keep him out of Week 3 action. The 0-2 Falcons, after their record-setting collapse in Dallas and their 1-7 start in 2019, kind of need to avoid going 0-3. Third-year UDFA Matt Gono (seven career games) will be in line to make his first NFL start when the Falcons host the Bears.
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Rams have rebounded to start the season, beating the NFC East’s top two teams and ranking fifth in total offense. They will be without one of their starting offensive linemen, however, against the Bills in Week 3 and perhaps for a longer time period. Noteboom, Los Angeles’ left guard, has a Grade 2 calf strain and is a candidate for the Rams’ IR list, per Sean McVay. This marks another injury issue for Noteboom, whose first crack as a Rams starter ended after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL last October.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Washington placed its top offensive lineman on IR Tuesday; the sixth-year guard will be out until at least Week 6. Having sustaining a more damaging MCL sprain than McGary’s, Scherff will miss games for a fourth straight season. The three-time Pro Bowler is the only first- or second-round pick on Washington’s starting offense beyond Dwayne Haskins and is playing on the franchise tag. High-end O-linemen regularly enter seller’s markets in free agency, but Scherff will have missed at least 18 career games by the time he returns. He may need a strong finish to ensure a monster payday.
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
An obvious reason for the Eagles’ offensive struggles during their 0-2 start: a Defcon 1 situation on their offensive line. Already down Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks and first-round left tackle Andre Dillard, Philadelphia opened the year without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. While Johnson returned in Week 2, Seumalo is now on IR with a knee injury. The veteran guard is out until at least Week 6. Seumalo has worked as a full-time Eagles guard starter since 2018. Former sixth-round pick Matt Pryor is in line to make his first career start. This no longer looks like one of the NFL’s top O-lines.
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The longest-tenured Giant, Shepard ran into more injury trouble. He missed five games in 2017 and six last season. While concussion trouble plagued the talented wide receiver in 2019, a less concerning malady will still cost Shepard games this season. The fifth-year wideout is reportedly battling turf toe, which can be a lingering issue. A multi-week absence should be expected, which will leave Golden Tate and Darius Slayton as New York’s top receivers. For a second straight year, Daniel Jones will play without multiple members (Shepard and Saquon Barkley) of his talented skill group.
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Broncos entered the season with six Pro Bowlers. Four are either out for the season (Sutton, Von Miller) or out for the foreseeable future (Phillip Lindsay, A.J. Bouye). Sutton’s ACL tear worsens a nightmare scenario for the Broncos, who will be without Drew Lock until perhaps November. The DeAndre Hopkins-like wideout was set to be Denver’s lead pass catcher again this season, with the Broncos planning to team Sutton with top draft picks Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler. Plans for such a receiver troika will be on hold until 2021, when Sutton will enter a contract year while rehabbing his knee.
Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
A pregame injection caused Taylor’s chest injury to worsen, sidelining him for the Chargers’ Week 2 contest. As a result, the veteran quarterback might be replaced by a top-10 pick in September for the second time in three years. Justin Herbert looked surprisingly sharp — given his raw profile and lack of a rookie-year offseason — in the Bolts’ overtime loss. Although Anthony Lynn said Taylor would get his job back when he was “100%” recovered, this script usually features the hotshot rookie keeping the gig. Baker Mayfield usurped Taylor in Week 3 two years ago in Cleveland.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas needed this year to showcase his skill set for a potential free agency payday. But the former No. 3 overall pick suffered a torn ACL, ending his fourth and perhaps final 49ers season. The former Stanford defensive lineman has not justified his draft slot but was set to play a bigger role with DeForest Buckner gone. With Thomas and Nick Bosa out for the season, and Dee Ford battling yet another injury, the 49ers are down to Arik Armstead and the recently signed Ziggy Ansah at defensive end. San Francisco also has another former top-five D-end, Dion Jordan, on its practice squad.
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Ravens may be forced to re-examine Young’s status as their top slot cornerback. His body has betrayed him. After missing all of the 2017 and ’19 seasons, Young suffered a torn ACL in the Ravens’ win over the Texans. He will end 2020 having played in just 33 of a possible 80 regular-season games since being drafted in the 2016 fourth round. This is Young’s second ACL tear as a pro. Baltimore gave Young an extension in 2019 but has not been able to rely on him. The Ravens re-signed 10th-year veteran Jimmy Smith, who could shift from a hybrid role to the team’s primary slot defender.
Sam Robinson is a Kansas City, Mo.-based writer who mostly writes about the NFL. He has covered sports for nearly 10 years. Boxing, the Royals and Pandora stations featuring female rock protagonists are some of his go-tos. Occasionally interesting tweets @SRobinson25.