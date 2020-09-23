Apple to hold iPhone 12 event on October 13, phones in-store on October 23: rumour

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 6 and some new iPads earlier this month, but the company still has more to announce.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly hold an event for its upcoming iPhone 12 smartphones on October 13th, according to Jon Prosser from the FrontPageTech YouTube channel.

Additionally, Prosser says pre-orders will start on October 16th and will be available in stores on October 23rd. These somewhat relate to previous rumours about the iPhone 12’s event launch date. Furthermore, pre-order and release date details about the iPhone 12 Pro are currently unknown.

Previous rumours about the iPhone 12 indicate the phone will feature a high-end, triple rear-shooter setup that includes a LiDAR sensor. And Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — and maybe even an iPhone 12 Mini. 

Most importantly, the iPhone 12 Pro could release in a new ‘Dark Blue‘ colour variant.

