Apple to hold iPhone 12 event on October 13, phones in-store on October 23: rumour

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 6 and some new iPads earlier this month, but the company still has more to announce.
The Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly hold an event for its upcoming iPhone 12 smartphones on October 13th, according to Jon Prosser from the FrontPageTech YouTube channel.
Lines up with the dates I have you last month 👀
I was told:
Event October 13
Pre-orders on 16
In stores on 23 https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq pic.twitter.com/fOt5eLzcBP
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 23, 2020
Additionally, Prosser says pre-orders will start on October 16th and will be available in stores on October 23rd. These somewhat relate to previous rumours about the iPhone 12’s event launch date. Furthermore, pre-order and release date details about the iPhone 12 Pro are currently unknown.
Previous rumours about the iPhone 12 indicate the phone will feature a high-end, triple rear-shooter setup that includes a LiDAR sensor. And Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — and maybe even an iPhone 12 Mini.
Most importantly, the iPhone 12 Pro could release in a new ‘Dark Blue‘ colour variant.
Source: Jon Prosser