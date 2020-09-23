Apple iPad (2020) review: fast with a robust selection of apps and 128GB model is good value, but lacks multi-user support and USB-C; 32GB model is inadequate (Dieter Bohn/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Dieter Bohn / The Verge:

Apple iPad (2020) review: fast with a robust selection of apps and 128GB model is good value, but lacks multi-user support and USB-C; 32GB model is inadequate  —  It’s really great, but the limitations are becoming grating,nbsp; —  The new 2020 edition of the iPad, now in its eighth generation, continues to be an iPad.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR