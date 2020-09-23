Anushka Sharma Enjoys Junk Food in Dubai

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in an extremely happy phase in life. The couple recently announced that they’re expecting a baby and received lots of love from fans and well-wishers for the news.

The two are currently in Dubai as the 2020 edition of the IPL is being held in the UAE. Yesterday, Anushka took to her social media and shared a video that left fans intrigued. The actor posted a video on her story in which she’s munching on French fries and is also enjoying some cheese dip along with it. Take a look at the video below.











Exciting cricket and some delicious food… Looks like Anushka Sharma is having quite the blast in the Gulf.