Andrew Lloyd Webber Assures Fans He’s Safe After Participating in Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

The ‘Cats’ creator opens up about his condition after taking part in the coronavirus vaccine trial as he assures fans that he suffers no ill effects from the vaccine.

Andrew Lloyd Webber has reassured fans he’s safe and well after the COVID-19 trial he is participating in was paused.

The theatre impresario signed up for the study, conducted by England’s University of Oxford and AstraZeneca UK last month (Aug20), which was paused after a British participant was hospitalised earlier in September – before resuming a few days later. Chatting to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, the hosts of U.K. TV show “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday (22Sep20), Andrew revealed he had no ill effects from the vaccine and that those involved are keeping a close eye on his health.

“It’s very carefully monitored, you do comprehensive blood tests,” the “Cats” creator said. “I fill in a daily form online which I then say if I have any symptoms. All that information is collated.”

Revealing how he had been called up for the vaccine trials, he added, “They asked for older people to come down. They originally said not to but then on the Sunday I got the call to come down. Two women reacted badly to the trials in America, which they obviously discovered it was unrelated (sic).”

“There are two vaccines and they don’t tell you which one you’ve actually had. I probably shouldn’t say any more as they want to keep it slightly under wraps.”

Andrew was motivated to get involved because he is determined to get audiences back into theatres by helping find a vaccine for the coronavirus. He has also been trialling safety measures at his London Palladium venue.

Discussing the effects of the pandemic on theatre stars, he continued, “Well I mean I’ve been in theatre for 50 years and never seen anything like it and the stories are really heart-breaking. A really talented viola player I saw the other day is stacking shelves in Morrisons (supermarket).”

“I don’t think commercial theatre could survive unless the government give us some help, I have noticed in recent years it has been pretty far down the food chain anyway.”