‘Anatomy of a Scandal’: Michelle Dockery Cast in Netflix Drama

Michelle Dockery has booked a scandalous new TV role: The Downton Abbey vet will star in the Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal, from executive producers/writers David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and Melissa James Gibson (House of Cards), our sister site reports. Also joining the cast are Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice) and Rupert Friend (Homeland).

The six-part series is based on Sarah Vaughan’s 2017 novel about a politician (Friend) whose marriage unravels when he is accused of rape. His wife Sophie (Miller) is sure her husband is innocent, while prosecutor Kate (Dockery) is convinced he is guilty.

* NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers will air Closer Look Thursday, a live, election-themed primetime special, on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30/7:30c.

* David Letterman’s Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Guests include Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo.

* The first seasons of CBS’ Evil and The Unicorn will begin streaming on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 1. Both will also remain available to binge on CBS All Access.

* Amazon’s Truth Seekers — a British horror-comedy starring Shaun of the Dead‘s Simon Pegg and Nick Frost — will premiere Friday, Oct. 30. Watch the full-length trailer:

* Hulu has released a new trailer for its upcoming horror series Helstrom, premiering Friday, Oct. 16:

