Kevin / kwokchain:
An in-depth look at Mike Speiser’s investment playbook at Sutter Hill Ventures, who as a founding investor incubated Snowflake Computing as an interim CEO — In Formula 1 racing, you can win a world championship as a driver with one team but then not even make the top 10 without that team’s car and infrastructure.
An in-depth look at Mike Speiser's investment playbook at Sutter Hill Ventures, who as a founding investor incubated Snowflake Computing as an interim CEO (Kevin/kwokchain)
Kevin / kwokchain: