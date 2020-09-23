An in-depth look at Mike Speiser's investment playbook at Sutter Hill Ventures, who as a founding investor incubated Snowflake Computing as an interim CEO (Kevin/kwokchain)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kevin / kwokchain:

An in-depth look at Mike Speiser’s investment playbook at Sutter Hill Ventures, who as a founding investor incubated Snowflake Computing as an interim CEO  —  In Formula 1 racing, you can win a world championship as a driver with one team but then not even make the top 10 without that team’s car and infrastructure.

