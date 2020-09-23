Ali Abdelaziz rules out Khamzat Chimaev match up with ‘mentally unstable’ Conor McGregor

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev won’t get into the ring with Conor McGregor because the Irishman is “mentally unstable” according to the star’s manager.

Chimaev, who fights at welterweight and middleweight, has been rated “special” by president Dana White following an undefeated start to his professional career. His most recent win came at UFC Fight Night 178 when he brutally knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds of the first round. The victory set a record for the fastest fighter to get three wins under the UFC banner in the shortest amount of time (66 days).

In July, the Swede stole the show on Fight Island with two wins in 10 days, leaving White hugely impressed by the newcomer’s hunger and willingness to back up within such a short space of time.

Chimaev has impressed UFC boss Dana White. (Getty)

The UFC boss was left in awe again after his first round domination of Meerschaert, declaring the 26-year-old could be ready for a highly ranked opponent next but played down talk about throwing him in against the top tier guys immediately. According to White, Chimaev has barely had time to properly train since joining the UFC, and at one point, caught him working out in a parking lot.

“What’s crazy is when you talk about his win tonight and what he did and how impressive he was, he knocked out a guy who’s 185 pounds, a real guy, with one punch,” White said. “(Chimaev’s) a 170-pounder. I’m telling you the guy is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Never seen anything like this in my life. Special.”

Even though White doesn’t want to throw the MMA star to the wolves at the start of his career, Chimaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz believes the up and comer will “mop the floor” with whoever’s put in front of him.

However, he said he would advise his fighter to steer clear of a bout with McGregor because it wouldn’t be a “fair fight”.

“Listen, Conor has a lot of demons to deal with. I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter,” he told TMZ

Khamzat Chimaev after his 17 second KO win. (Getty)

“Conor McGregor is mentally unstable and I wish him the best of luck. He has kids and a family and I want him to first take care of his personal issues before he comes on to Khamzat. He (Khamzat Chimaev) will really kill him (McGregor). I think it’s not even a fair fight.

“A fight like that with someone who has a big name, of course, you will take the fight. But Khamzat will really put Conor in a wheelchair.”

Earlier this month, the UFC star, 32, was arrested on the French Island of Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure then released without charge the next day.

Since 2018, McGregor has been involved in a litany of legal issues and took to social media after the incident to hit back at trolls.

McGregor said he was “crushed” and “can’t go on like this” in since-deleted posts on social media.

He also posted a troubling message online as he hit out at what he called a “set up”.

“I will never kill myself no matter how many wish for it.

“Try set me up all yous (sic) f—ng want over and over and over the truth will always set me free!”

In the last year or so, the controversial star was caught on video punching an old man in a pub in Ireland, arrested for smashing a fan’s phone and reportedly accused of another sexual assault.

The agent said McGregor would drink from “a straw for the rest of his life” if he got into the cage with Chimaev while also calling out other stars.

McGregor escapes prison sentence

“Nate Diaz, Masvidal, some of these guys, I think he’d mop the floor with them too. I think he’ll beat the s–t out of these guys. These guys are a little bit older, they’re veterans, they’re great fighters, but I think there are levels to this.”

Before Chimaev’s clash against Meerschaert, the UFC had plans to give the fighter a chance to compete again in November against two-time UFC title contender Demian Maia in Las Vegas.

Now, there’s a strong possibility Chimaev could get another fight before then, potentially during the UFC’s upcoming return to Fight Island.

“Listen, everybody thought the hype train was over tonight,” White said after the Meerschaert win.

“We’re gonna throw him in with a top-five guy? Very, very few people get into the UFC. Very few people break into the top-15. Almost nobody breaks into the top-five and literally very, very few people become world champions.

“To take a guy that fast and just throw him into the top-five, maybe he could do it. But you definitely don’t do that.

“I think this guy has the potential to do anything,” he added. “We’ll see how this all plays out over the next year. Look at what he’s accomplished in f—–g 66 days. Imagine what he’ll accomplish in months.”

