Aleksei Navalny Released From Hospital After Novichok Poisoning

BERLIN — Aleksei A. Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, has been released from a hospital in Germany and could make a full recovery after being poisoned with a highly toxic nerve agent, doctors said on Wednesday.

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible,” the Charité hospital said in a statement released on Wednesday. “However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.”

Mr. Navalny arrived at the hospital, one of Germany’s leading research clinics, on Aug. 22 after being evacuated by air ambulance from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had been receiving treatment after collapsing on Aug. 20 while aboard a flight to Moscow.

Doctors at the Charité hospital placed Mr. Navalny in a medically induced coma in the intensive care ward, where he spent days.