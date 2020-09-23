Aleksei Navalny Released From Hospital After Novichok Poisoning

BERLIN — Aleksei A. Navalny, Russia’s most prominent opposition leader, has been released from a hospital in Germany and could make a full recovery after being poisoned with a highly toxic nerve agent, doctors said on Wednesday.
“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible,” the Charité hospital said in a statement released on Wednesday. “However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning.”
Mr. Navalny arrived at the hospital, one of Germany’s leading research clinics, on Aug. 22 after being evacuated by air ambulance from the Siberian city of Tomsk, where he had been receiving treatment after collapsing on Aug. 20 while aboard a flight to Moscow.
Doctors at the Charité hospital placed Mr. Navalny in a medically induced coma in the intensive care ward, where he spent days.
Suspecting that their patient was suffering from an agent more complex than what they could detect, they sent samples to their colleagues at the Military Institute for Pharmacology and Toxicology in Munich, which found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok family in Mr. Navalny’s blood and urine.
It was also found on a water bottle that the opposition leader’s team had brought to Germany from his hotel room, leading them to believe that he was poisoned there, not at the airport as had been originally suspected.
Laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed the German findings that Mr. Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok family, bolstering the theory that the Russian government had carried out an attack on him.
Russia has maintained that it played no role in the poisoning of Mr. Navalny.