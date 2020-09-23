AFL news | Jack Watts retires effective immediately, No.1 draft pick, Port Adelaide

Former No.1 draft pick Jack Watts has retired from AFL football effective immediately.

Watts, 29, hasn’t played for Port Adelaide since round two last season due to a serious lower leg injury and informed the Power of his decision to retire this week.

The club announced his retirement on Thursday in a statement. Watts still had a year to run on his contract but has had enough.

“I have been thinking long and hard about my future for a while and contemplating retirement,” Watts said in Port’s statement.

“Since my injury, I feel my body has let me down and I have been struggling with the physical and mental requirements of getting back to the level of fitness that’s required at AFL level.

Jack Watts in action for Port Adelaide during 2018. (Getty)

“Speaking with Ken (Hinkley) and Chris (Davies) and my manager in the last few weeks, it feels like the right decision for me to step away and look for new challenges in the next phase of my life.

“I feel lucky to have had 12 years in the game and while there have been some challenges, there have also been some amazing memories both at Melbourne and Port Adelaide.

“I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities and experiences footy has given me and the friendships I will take with me away from the game.

“I’m not sure what the future holds just yet but I’m looking forward to some time away from the limelight.”

Watts was drafted by Melbourne with the No.1 pick in 2008. He was traded to Port at the end of 2017. His tumultuous career has ended on 174 AFL games and 161 goals.

He managed just 21 games for Port Adelaide, where he switched from the forward line to defence before last season, only to run into the injury drama what has finished his career.

Jack Watts goes down with a leg injury in round two last year against Carlton. (Getty)

“We all know Jack’s football ability, and we would have liked to have seen him on the field a lot more for our club,” Port coach Hinkley said.

“People might not realise just how important and loved he is around our playing group because of his character.

“Jack always has a way of lifting everyone’s spirits, even when things weren’t going so well for him in the last couple of years. He’ll be missed around the group.”

Port Adelaide won this season’s minor premiership and is now hoping to add to its lone AFL flag, won by the club in 2004.