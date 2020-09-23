AFL news | Carlton Zac Williams contract details, Warren Tredrea shocked by terms

Carlton has badly overpaid for GWS ace Zac Williams and set itself up for an eye-watering contract for Patrick Cripps, AFL great Warren Tredrea says.

Free agent Williams is leaving the Giants and has a massive Blues offer on the table.

The Age footy reporter Sam McClure said on Wide World of Sports’ Talk of the Town that Williams, 26, would get a five-to-seven-year contract from Carlton worth more than $850,000 per season.

Tredrea, Port Adelaide’s 2004 premiership captain, was dumbfounded.

“Sorry, sorry – what did you just say? Geez, I wouldn’t want to be Patty Cripps coming out of contract, or Sam Walsh coming out of contract,” Tredrea said sarcastically.

GWS defender Zac Williams is headed to Carlton on a monster deal. (Getty)

“This is not being cynical, you get what you get and the market dictates what you get at a certain time and he’s clearly cashed in at the right time.

“But I would have thought any decisions overs four years, for a player who doesn’t spend much time in the midfield, he is a half-back flanker mostly, or any outside winger … and don’t get me wrong, he’s a very good player, but when you pay that sort of money over that sort of journey, he’s one injury away from never playing again.

“I just think it’s a massive risk, particularly in the climate where we’re looking at football clubs cutting left, right and centre. I get they need that player but do they need him at that cost?

“Because if he (Williams) is worth $700,000-800,000, then Patty Cripps is worth $1.5 million.”

Co-captain and star midfielder Cripps, 25, is off-contract at the end of next season. So too is key forward Harry McKay (22), while Walsh (20) is contracted until the end of 2022.

Carlton finished 11th on the ladder this season with a 7-10 record. They got a crack at Williams after he told the Giants he wanted to return to Victoria to be closer to his sister, having debuted for GWS in 2013 and played 113 games for the club.