Advantest Introduces Evolutionary V93000 EXA Scale™ SoC Test System Leading-edge Technology Meets the Extreme Test Challenges of the Age of Convergence and Exascale Computing

TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced its next-generation V93000 testers targeted at advanced digital ICs up to the exascale performance class. The systems’ new test heads incorporate Xtreme Link™ technology, and the EXA Scale universal digital and power supply cards that enable new test methodologies, lower cost-of-test and faster time-to-market.

Today’s most advanced semiconductor processes allow for technology transformations that enable real-time integration of data from a countless number of sources such as IoT and handheld devices, automobiles and large servers to name a few. As mobile processors, high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) ICs evolve, the amount of data being processed continues to grow exponentially. Along with these advancements, new testing challenges, including very high scan-data volumes, extreme power requirements, fast yield-learning, and high-multisite configurations, need to be addressed.

Advantest’s new V93000 EXA Scale generation addresses these challenges with innovative advancements on the proven V93000 architecture. All EXA Scale cards are designed with the latest generation of Advantest’s test processors with 8 cores per chip, featuring unique capabilities to speed up and simplify test execution. Furthermore, the V93000 EXA Scale system employs Advantest’s patented Xtreme Link technology, a communication network designed specifically for automatic test equipment (ATE). The technology provides high-speed data connections, embedded computing power, and instant card-to-card communication.

The system’s new Pin Scale 5000 digital card is designed to address the explosion of scan data volumes which are inherent to large digital designs. The Pin Scale 5000 is setting a new standard for scan test with 5Gbit/s speed, providing the deepest vector memory available on the market and using the Xtreme Link technology for the industry’s fastest processing of results. With this technology, customers can choose the most efficient scan methodology for their device.

Very high current requirements up to several 1000A at supply voltages below 1V make power delivery capabilities of ATE a differentiating factor. The XPS256 power supply is another industry innovation, covering all power requirements with a single DPS card: fine-granular power, unlimited and flexible ganging and exceptional static and dynamic performance.

With 256 channels on the Pin Scale 5000 digital card and XPS256 power supply card, the density is doubled, while maintaining the industry-leading V93000 highly integrated form factor. High-multisite configurations can be implemented in smaller physical systems, reducing infrastructure cost and floor-space requirements.

“As we move into the era of exascale computing, the extreme test challenges that our customers are facing in the areas of performance, cost-of-test, quality and time-to-volume are all addressed with the innovations that EXA Scale brings to the time-tested V93000 platform,” said Juergen Serrer, managing executive officer and executive vice president, V93000 Business Unit at Advantest Corporation.

Scalable solutions extend across test heads of different sizes, including the ability to test a mix of device functions, like digital, RF, analog and power on one test system.

The V93000 EXA Scale generation renews Advantest`s commitment to platform compatibility. Existing V93000 load boards and Smart Scale cards are compatible, supporting a smooth transition to the V93000 EXA Scale generation and best asset utilization. With the continued use of the proven SmarTest software, customers benefit from the installed base software infrastructure and tooling.

Advantest has already shipped dozens of the V93000 EXA Scale systems to multiple industry-leading customers.

To learn more about the V93000 EXA Scale, visit https://www.advantest.com/products/ic-test-systems/v93000/exa/.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R,amp;D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

