Aditi Rao Hydari plays a fun game involving beauty products



Aditi Rao Hydari is both pretty and talented. The actress had got it all in the right proportions to make it big. She has had a couple of hits in Bollywood and is a big name down South. Aditi’s effortless acting skills have always amazed the audience. However, another thing that they absolutely adore her for is beauty. She has glowing skin and is a firm believer of minimal make-up. A leading fashion and beauty portal caught up with the actress on everything to do with her beauty secrets and the result was awesome. When asked to describe her style in three words she said, “Effortless, timeless and kind of bohemian. Like the casual-chic bohemian style.”



She was then asked to associate beauty trends with actresses and here are her answers…

Red Lipstick – Rekha ji

Winged eyeliner – Deepika Padukone

No-makeup makeup – Me

Old school glam – Kangana Ranaut

Long bob – Anushka Sharma