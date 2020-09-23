A second wave is looming over stock markets and investors should be wary

Article content continued

When we talk about expensive or cheap stock market valuations, it is usually a form of price-earnings ratio. Essentially, this means that a company’s overall value is a multiple of its earnings or profitability. A more refined version called the Shiller P/E Ratio was developed by economist Robert Shiller.

Historically, a Shiller P/E ratio of 30 or higher has been a very expensive number. In times with very low interest rates, it would make sense that these numbers would get higher, but even over the past three years, this ratio has ranged between 25 and 33. It exceeded 32 at the beginning of September. At the same time, there is concern that corporate earnings growth cannot be maintained if we have more slowdowns caused by COVID-19 around the world. The Shiller P/E ratio is now back just under 30, but in this overall environment, we believe there is room for it to fall a little further.

After Monday’s sell-off, the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 13.8 per cent from its level on Sept. 2. The broader-based S,amp;P500 is down 10.6 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 8.2 per cent and the TSX is down 5.3 per cent.

We do not believe the declines are over. For markets to get back to where they were on June 1, the TSX would have to pull back another four per cent, while the Nasdaq would have to tumble another 11 per cent.

It is certainly possible that the declines don’t go that far, but we think there is a decent possibility that they will in the coming weeks. Indices are now back very close to the mid-July levels that we believed were expensive at that time.