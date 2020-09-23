6ix9ine Shockingly Quiet on Instagram. Is He Okay?

Instagram

The ‘GOOBA’ rapper, who couldn’t stop trolling his enemies on social media following his release from prison in early April, has suspiciously not posted anything since September 11.

Where is 6ix9ine? The New York City native, who had been making his existence prominent on social media in recent months since his early release from jail, has been missing from Instagram for over a week now.

The rapper last updated his page on September 11 with a video of tearing a poster down in New York which was pasted on a wall to promote his album “Tattle Tales”. He has not posted anything since then, sparking many questions about his whereabouts and what has happened to him.

Prior to his absence from social media, the “GUMMO” hitmaker was spotted in upstate New York looking at multi-million dollar real estate. This led to a speculation that the 24-year-old might be finally settling down in the suburbs and living a quiet life.

That theory has not been confirmed though and considering his penchant to brag about his newfound freedom, it’s unlikely that he would choose a low-key lifestyle. It’s possible, however, that he’s simply taking a break after releasing his latest album “TattleTales” on September 4.

Despite the long wait for his new album, “TattleTales” had a mediocre debut on the U.S. Billboard 200, ranking fourth with 53,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. His rivals didn’t miss the chance to mock 6ix9ine over his low album sales, with Blueface writing on Instagram, “Dam he would still be alive rn if nyggas ain’t gas him up. Dam 69 fell off.”

6ix9ine previously trolled these artists over their album sales, claiming that his would perform better than theirs. “Blueface 12k, Lil Tjay 17k, Smokepurpp 5k, Quandorondo 3k,” he said prior to his album release, confidently adding, “Can’t be me.”